Grab an Echo Show 5 smart screen for just $50

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon doesn't always have the best deals on Amazon gear. Case in point: The Echo Show 5 smart screen is currently marked down to $70 as part of Amazon's big device sale, but for a limited time, and while supplies last, UntilGone has the with promo code 266820. That ties the lowest price I've ever seen.

The Echo Show packs in all the usual Alexa-powered voice goodness and adds a 5.5-inch touchscreen. It also has a camera (with privacy shutter), so video calls with friends and family are a breeze.

At this size, the Show 5 might be better suited to your nightstand than to, say, a kitchen counter, though take note that some may find the display a little bright, even at its lowest setting. Read CNET's Echo Show 5 review to learn more.

I am finally getting one of these, so expect some hands-on feedback from me the next time there's an Echo Show deal. There will be others, of course, but I doubt we'll see a price lower than this.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: The Amazon Echo Show 5 helps Alexa fit nicely on your...

