Grab an Echo Show 5 smart screen for just $50 or an Echo Show 8 for $94

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon doesn't always have the best deals on Amazon gear. Case in point: The Echo Show 5 smart screen is currently marked down to $70 as part of Amazon's big device sale, but for a limited time, and while supplies last, UntilGone has the with promo code 266820. That ties the lowest price I've ever seen.

That seller also has the larger with promo code 9567820. That's not the lowest price on record, but it's $6 below what Amazon is charging right now.

These Echo Shows pack in all the usual Alexa-powered voice goodness and add a 5.5- or 8-inch touchscreen. They also have front-facing cameras (with privacy shutter), so video calls with friends and family are a breeze.

The Show 5 might be better suited to your nightstand than to, say, a kitchen counter, though take note that some may find the display a little bright, even at its lowest setting. Read CNET's Echo Show 5 review to learn more. And here's the Echo Show 8 review as well. (Spoiler alert: "Best smart screen, period.")

I am finally getting one of these, so expect some hands-on feedback from me the next time there's an Echo Show deal.

Your thoughts?

Originally published earlier this week. Updated to reflect addition of Echo Show 8 deal.

