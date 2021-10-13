Grab all your hair care essentials at Ulta Beauty for 50% off

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is running a sale for the next three weeks that you won't want to miss. During the Gorgeous Hair event, the beauty superstore is offering . Living proof, Innersense and Grow Gorgeous are a few favorites on sale in today's "beauty steals," which include products like de-frizzer, volumizing foam and hair density serum. If today's deal of the day doesn't appeal to you, Ulta is offering fabulous options every day.

What makes this offer so incredible is that, beyond the length of the promotion, the items available to you are suitable for everyone -- regardless of your hair type (from 1A to 4C). So you'll absolutely be able to find something to cleanse, define and address any of your hair needs. Hair care tools are also available for purchase. One thing to remember is that not all of these deals are accessible in stores, so double-check Ulta's website before you drop your hard-earned cash.