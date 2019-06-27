Amazon

The arrival of new Amazon Echo products means price breaks on older Echo products. Case in point: The Echo Show 5 went on sale earlier this week, and today we have a huge sale on its first-generation predecessor.

Today only, in fact, and while supplies last, Woot has the first-generation Amazon Echo Show for $69.99, shipped free for Amazon Prime members. (Everyone else pays $5.) Last time around, back in March, it was $99.99.

The Echo Show is Amazon's Alexa-with-a-screen product. You get all the voice-activated goodness of a smart speaker, but with a lovely 7-inch screen for watching videos, making video calls, checking the feed from your security cameras and so on.

It's not perfect, though, as you'll learn from reading CNET's Echo Show review. There's a second-generation model that's better looking and better sounding, but it's currently priced at $229. (It'll definitely see a discount on Prime Day next month.)

Meanwhile, there's also the new Echo Show 5, which sells for $89.99 -- but has a smaller screen and speaker. If you want a bigger screen and bigger sound, the original Show is a tempting buy at this price.

Your thoughts?

Read more: Build your own Echo Show on the cheap

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Echo Show review: Alexa's new touchscreen needs...

Originally published on March 6.

Update, June 27: Renewed availability, lower price. Removed bonus deal.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!