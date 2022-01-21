Grab 50% off Coach clearance today

Photos by Coach/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

Coach is offering a sale right now where you can items. Coach's sale is likely to stick around for a few days because it's a clearance sale, but it's also Coach so some hot items will sell out.

Since this isn't a curated sale, what you'll see is a smorgasbord of products Coach is trying to sell off in great numbers. Whether you think this bargain is worthwhile is entirely dependent on your style. I believe this offer is worth checking out if you're looking for fall and winter jackets, sunglasses or shoes. Jewelry, on the other hand, is a different story. For the price and style, I wouldn't bother purchasing anything because it's not enticing to me.

If you can't find anything at Coach, head over to Coach Outlet for handbags and accessories instead.