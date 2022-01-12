At-home COVID tests: Where to find them N95, KN95, KF94: Best face masks for omicron Apple's $19 cloth is back in stock Beanie Babies movie on Apple Twee's return on TikTok Wordle, explained
Grab 30% off Shape Tape, plus up to 40% off bundles at Tarte Cosmetics

Do you love Tarte Cosmetics? You're going to love this sale.

Happy Shape Tape Day! Tarte Cosmetics is celebrating Shape Tape's anniversary by dropping a deal on all Shape Tape products, for 30% off, plus up to 40% off bundles using the code SHAPETAPE.

What I appreciate about this deal is how broad it it is -- even though the focus is on Shape Tape, there's palettes, eyeliner and blush on sale too. There's also another Tarte Cosmetics deal right now on newly discounted products separate to the Shape Tape deal. Here are a few noteworthy items to consider from both deals. These prices are what you'll pay at checkout: