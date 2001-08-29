Governments push open-source software

A recent global wave of legislation is compelling government agencies, and in some cases government-owned companies, to use open-source or free software unless proprietary software is the only feasible option.

This legal movement, earliest and most pronounced in Brazil, but also showing signs of catching on elsewhere in Latin America, Europe and Asia, is finding ready converts as governments struggle to close sometimes vast digital divides with limited information-technology budgets. So far, there is no evidence that similar legislation is being considered anywhere in the United States, experts said.

Open-source and free software represent a budget-priced alternative to Microsoft's Windows operating system and applications that can cost thousands of dollars a month to license. In addition, access to underlying source code means governments and businesses can fix problems or modify software to work more effectively.

But behind the obvious reasons for the move to open-source and free software are more subtle issues. One of the overriding drivers behind legislation, experts said, appears to be a desire to break free of the United States' lock on the global software market.

Laws requiring the use of free or open-source software give governments "free rein to do what they want, how they want and when they want it," said IDC analyst Dan Kusnetzky. "It's not just the United States government they're worried about but a single vendor exercising so much power over their government operations. A government would not like to be under so much influence from any supplier."

In Europe, where numerous bills and resolutions have been introduced, local, state and federal governments spent $7.8 billion on software in 2000. In Brazil, governments spent a mere $200 million the same year, an indication of how little the country has to spend on software and why free or low-priced software holds such powerful appeal.

Proponents of the legislation use the term "software libre" to describe software that is not only free of licensing fees but whose development is not controlled by a single company.

Theoretically, that single company could be any one of a number of software providers. In reality, most of the legislation in Europe, Asia and Latin America is specifically targeted at gaining freedom from Microsoft and its perceived lock on the commercial software business.

In a motion passed by the city government of Florence, Italy, in June, legislators warned that continued use of proprietary software was leading to "the computer science subjection of the Italian state to Microsoft."

Microsoft has matched or exceeded this level of rhetoric with its comments on open-source software, characterizing it variously as "a cancer," "an intellectual property destroyer" and--appropriately enough in the context of the global wave of open-source-only law--"un-American."

In response to the new laws, Microsoft summoned arguments similar to those it has made in its protracted antitrust fight with the U.S. government.

"Regarding this specific (legal) trend, we don't believe that governments should pick winners and losers," said Microsoft spokesman Ricardo Adame. "Technology should compete on its merits in a free market. Let the government look at all the options and then make a decision, so they can say, 'We may have to pay for this software, but it's the best solution for our specific needs.'"

Since the laws are so new, and so few have actually passed, it's unclear what financial effect they might have on Microsoft. The company sold more than $5 billion worth of software in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and more than $2.5 billion worth of products in Asia during fiscal 2001. Microsoft does not break out Latin American sales.