A highly-rated multicooker is under $50 for today only

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

There are countless reasons to invest in a multicooker including easy, healthy and delicious weeknight meals, saving on counter space with their multiple functions like rice cooker, steamer, pressure cooker, slow cooker and a whole lot more. Right now Best Buy is giving you 50 more reasons to snatch up the Gourmia Express Pot 6-quart multi-function pressure cooker, currently on sale for just $50 as part of its Deal of the Day.

The Gourmia multicooker holds up well against its better-known (and more expensive) competitor, the Instant Pot, with nearly identical functions, features and design. It also features saute, steam, warm and slow cooking functions, in addition to pressure cooking capabilities. The Gourmia multicooker receives extremely high marks in more than 150 verified purchase reviews and this is currently one of the lowest prices we've seen online.

In addition to the multicooker kitchen workhorse, Best Buy has a Bella 14-ounce personal blender currently slashed 50% to just $10 for today only. For quick smoothies and soups (ok, maybe some frozen cocktails, too) it doesn't get easier than a personal blender: popping it in and out of the cupboard and cleaning up with just a few hearty sprays from the faucet gun.

Take advantage of free two-day shipping on the Gourmia multicooker, and both items can be ordered online and picked up same-day at your local Best Buy.

