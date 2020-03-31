This $50 large-capacity digital air fryer will save your tired snack game

Gourmia

OK team, week three. We can do this. For everyone out there observing a strict quarantine during the coronavirus, you might be experiencing bouts of tired snacking by now. Best Buy is swooping in to help with a Gourmia 4.5-quart digital air fryer, down to just $50 (that's $70 off the sticker price), for today only.

Air fryers open up healthy snacking options like few other kitchen devices in recent memory. Make moist and flavorful "fried" seafood like cajun-dusted shrimp or calamari. Or nail juicy chicken wings, or crispy cheese sticks in just minutes with no oily mess or grease to clean up after. Perhaps you have a surplus of frozen apps or snacks from Trader Joe's collecting frost in the freezer. There's no better or easier way to finish them than in an air fryer.

Digital controls make this Gourmia air fryer simple to operate, and the large 4.5-quart capacity will handle enough food for the entire family. Best Buy also will ship this unit for free in just a couple days. Or choose no-contact curbside pickup at a local brick-and-mortar location.