Co-op game Gotham Knights, unveiled during DC FanDome Saturday, will let you play as Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood, with Batman apparently out of the picture. It's developed by Warner Bros. Montreal, the team behind 2013's Batman: Arkham Origins, and hits in 2021.

The trailer finds Gotham in chaos after the apparent death of Bruce Wayne, with his allies called to defend the city. We see the heroes fighting together, and they'll face off against the very scary Court of Owls. A gameplay demo also showed Batgirl and Robin chasing down icy villain Mr. Freeze, and the developers hinted at some degree of customization options available for the heroes.

The developer hinted at the game last Monday, with a tweeted video linked Twitter account @r3dakt3d -- "redacted" with the number three. The Court of Owls, a super creepy criminal secret society that manipulated Gotham City for centuries, first appeared in 2011's Batman No. 3. Similar teases were tweeted back in January.

Arkham Origins was a 2013 spinoff to the main Batman Arkham series by British developer Rocksteady, which will reveal its Suicide Squad game at DC FanDome on a 5 p.m. PT panel.

DC FanDome is a free 24-hour virtual convention for fans of the DC superhero comics, movies, games and TV series. On the movie front, we'll get our first look at James Gunn's The Suicide Squad -- the sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad -- and glimpses of Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman and the Snyder Cut of Justice League on Saturday.