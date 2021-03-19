Gotham Knights delayed to 2022

Gotham Knights has been pushed back to 2022, developer Warner Bros. Montreal said in a tweet Friday. The co-op adventure game, which stars Batman's sidekicks, was revealed during the DC FanDome virtual event last summer and had been scheduled to come out this year.

"We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months," the studio wrote.

The game will pit Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood against the Court of Owls and other villains in the aftermath of Batman's apparent death. It'll be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and PC.

DC fans will have multiple gaming options in 2022 -- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is due out that year too, and you'll be able to team up with your friends to hunt Superman and company.