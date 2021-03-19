PS5 VR controller Nvidia GeForce Now price hike Xbox Game Pass for PC adds EA Play Snyder Cut Justice League review IRS pushes Tax Day PS5 restock

Gotham Knights delayed to 2022

The co-op adventure game is from the developer behind Batman: Arkham Origins was meant to come out this year.

Gotham Knights has been pushed back to 2022, developer Warner Bros. Montreal said in a tweet Friday. The co-op adventure game, which stars Batman's sidekicks, was revealed during the DC FanDome virtual event last summer and had been scheduled to come out this year.

"We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months," the studio wrote.

The game will pit Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood against the Court of Owls and other villains in the aftermath of Batman's apparent death. It'll be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and PC.

DC fans will have multiple gaming options in 2022 -- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is due out that year too, and you'll be able to team up with your friends to hunt Superman and company.

