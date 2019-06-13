GoT composer hints at alternate fate for Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister

HBO

Although it's been a few weeks since the series finale of HBO's Game of Thrones aired, we're not quite finished learning the fate of the characters -- or the fate that never was. Warning: Spoilers ahead for the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones.

In a scene where Brienne of Tarth is adding Jaime Lannister's deeds into the White Book (the book that lists the accomplishments of the Kingsgaurd), some sharp-eared viewers noticed that the music sounded similar to music from Robb Stark and Talisa Maegyr's wedding in season 2.

"It's just a hint of what their relationship -- if they had stayed together, if he was still alive -- what it could have been," said Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi in an interview with Insider published on Thursday. Djawadi confirmed that the season 8 song, called "The White Book," starts with the same melody as the season 2 wedding song, called "I Am Hers, She Is Mine."

So would Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister have ended up at the altar, tying ribbon around their hands and doing the whole "I am hers and she is mine" bit? Discuss amongst yourselves.