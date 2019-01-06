GoSun shows off new solar oven at CES 2019

GoSun is back at CES with a new solar cooker. The GoSun Fusion aims to feed a family of five with solar cooking technology and a solar-electric heating system at night, when it is cloudy or even in heavy rain.

GoSun has funded many of its projects on Kickstarter, and the Fusion is no different. Other GoSun models already available include the GoSun Sport, GoSun Grill and GoSun GO.

The Fusion cooker can be recharged via GoSun's solar power bank and solar panel, and works with accessories, including a Bluetooth thermometer to let you know when your food is fully cooked.

The tech behind solar cooking works with vacuum tube technology without the use of propane or charcoal. Sunlight is focused onto the vacuum tube by parabolic reflectors. That converts nearly 80 percent of the sun's rays into heat that can build up to 550 degrees, while keeping the exterior of the cooker cool to the touch.

That vacuum tube also works as an insulator to keep the food hot. The Fusion also uses a thermal heating element in the base of the cooking tray. The heating element needs a 12V battery to cook a full meal and is encased in a stainless steel cover.

The Fusion will be available for $499 with upgrades and accessories sold separately. The team at GoSun expect the Fusion to come to market in April 2019. GoSun's other cookers are available now. Prices range from $139 to $699.

