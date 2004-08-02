GoRemote appoints new chief

Connectivity company GoRemote Internet Communications, formerly GRIC Communications, announced Monday that Bharat Dave had resigned as president and chief executive of the company. Board member Tom Thimot has been appointed to take over the two top positions. Dave will pursue other interests, according to the company. Thimot said he planned to lay out a plan within 30 days to return the company to sustained profitability and increased revenue momentum. Thimot previously held executive positions at software companies Netegrity and Enigma.

The company also reported a net loss of $3.8 million, or 9 cents per share, on revenues of $12.5 million for its second quarter, which ended June 30. In the same period a year ago, the company had a net loss of $376,000, or 2 cents per share, on revenues of $9.9 million.