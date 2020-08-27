GoPro has launched a new live streaming platform for Plus subscribers, so they can stream directly from their cameras to their accounts on GoPro's website. The streaming videos will not be publicly accessible.
"GoPro Plus subscribers can now live stream from their GoPro camera to their account at GoPro.com," explained CEO Nicholas Woodman in a release, "text the live stream link to their family and friends, and boom … they're live."
GoPro live streaming will be available with the Hero8 Black, Hero7 Black and Max cameras.
GoPro did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.
Discuss: GoPro launches a new live streaming service
