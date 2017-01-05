GoPro Karma drone will return to the skies in 2017

Top TVs and all the best tech from the biggest day at CES

GoPro's stalled first attempt to break into the camera drone market is moving forward once again.

Last November, GoPro recalled the approximately 2,500 Karma drones sold to consumers since it became available on October 23 following the discovery that, in a small number of cases, the quadcopters lost power during operation. Those who returned the drone were given full refunds and a GoPro Hero5 Black camera.

In an announcement detailing what GoPro would be demonstrating at CES 2017, the Karma drone's relaunch in 2017 was mentioned. GoPro said the power loss was due to a mechanical issue related to securing the drone's battery.

The company is continuing to test the drone, but plans to provide more details in early February for the global relaunch of Karma.