The GoPro Hero 7 is back in...white. Dusk white to be more specific.
The camera maker announced Thursday a limited edition white version of its Hero 7 Black camera. It's the first time GoPro has sold a special color of its flagship camera. This seems an odd choice given its cheapest camera is the Hero 7 White, but the models are distinctly different.
The white camera is otherwise the same as the Hero 7 Black, which is the company's most feature-packed camera and sells for $399, £399 and AU$499. The limited edition Dusk White will sell for the same price starting March 3 and is available from Best Buy, B&H, and Best Buy Canada in North America, on GoPro.com and select retailers worldwide.
Despite a revenue drop for 2018 of 3 percent year-over-year, the camera maker's revenue jumped 13 percent year-over-year for Q4 2018 taking in $377 million. GoPro's three Hero 7 cameras were the top-three selling action cameras, according to the NPD Group.
Discuss: GoPro Hero 7 Black gets a fresh look for spring
