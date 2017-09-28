GoPro

GoPro's CEO took to the stage today to unveil the long anticipated but already completely leaked Hero 6 Black action camera, the successor to its top-of-the-line Hero 5 Black, which is just over a year old. The only details unknown prior to the announcement were pricing and availability: It's shipping now for $499, £500 or AU$750.

The most notable updates in the Hero 6 are UHD 4K 2160/60p video, up from 30p, and 240fps fps capture in HD, up from 120fps.

It also adds 5GHz Wi-Fi support, the first (or at least one of the first few) implementations of the faster 802.11ac wireless standard in a camera that I can think of. It has the same body as its predecessor, so it's compatible with all the mounts and has the same ruggedness characteristics. Other changes include:

A new, GoPro-designed GP1 processor, which the company claims improves tonal range and low-light quality, as well as extra power to speed up and smarten its QuikStories



Improved image stabilization



Digital zoom via touch



More voice commands

Not the gee-whiz-epic upgrade people have been looking forward to, but a nice evolution -- especially the faster Wi-Fi and processing.

GoPro

The company also provided an update about its 5.2K Fusion 360-degree camera, which was seeded with some commercial testers over the summer. We've been wondering how much it was going to cost -- would it have prosumer or pro pricing? -- and today we got the answer: It's shipping in November for $699, £700 or AU$1,000.

Fusion highlights:

Offset lenses



In-camera stabilization



Overcapture, which records more than the footage necessary for the 360 scene and flattens it so you can use any section independently, reconstructed in software as if you were cutting a multicam shot (in a free update to the GoPro app, available 2018).



Finally, the firmware update for the Karma drone to add Follow and Watch modes that use GPS to track a subject, as well as add Hero 6 compatibility, will be available soon. Those options were noticeably absent considering its competition including category leader DJI had them for some time already when the Karma was released last year.

Check back later for our hands-on coverage of the the Hero 6 and the Fusion 360.