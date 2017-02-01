GoPro fixed its Karma drone and it's headed back to stores

Joshua Goldman/CNET

GoPro's Karma drone is getting a second chance to take on market leader DJI.

Shortly after the quadcopter debuted last September, GoPro voluntarily recalled the approximately 2,500 Karma drones sold to consumers. The recall followed the discovery that, in a small number of cases, the quadcopters lost power during operation. GoPro determined an insecure battery latch was the cause, so it was redesigned and updated on the drone to solve the issue.

The quadcopter stood out from its competitors for its folding design, its gaming-style controller and its camera stabilizer, which can be removed from the front of the drone and used handheld or mounted on other gear. The stabilizer is available separately as the Karma Grip.

The Karma is available on GoPro's site and at select US retailers for $800 without a camera and $1,100 with the Hero5 Black. Harnesses for the Hero5 Session and Hero4 Black and Silver cameras will also be available. Those who bought the Karma Grip can opt for a $600 Flight Kit coming in April for $600. UK and Australian retailers will offer prices separately, but $800 converts to about £635 or AU$1,055.

More details on the Karma drone's return to stores can be found on the company's site.