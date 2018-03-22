GoPro enters licensing deal with Jabil for third-party gear

Josh Goldman/CNET

GoPro is going more professional.

The iconic action cam company has entered a licensing partnership with Jabil, a manufacturing services company with expertise in electronics design.

"This collaborative approach with Jabil will enable innovative, GoPro enabled products and services from some of the most exciting hardware and software companies out there," said Sandor Barna, GoPro's chief technology officer in a statement.

Industries that could utilize GoPro-powered camera sensors and lenses, said Barna, include video conferencing, robotics, and self-driving cars. Jabil's vice president Irv Stein mentioned "strong demand in the enterprise action camera segment for applications in smart homes, military, fire, police, rescue and security."

According to Techcrunch the resulting products will not be part of the GoPro brand. The agreement excludes devices such as consumer action cams that compete directly against GoPro's own products.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed, but it could be a stabilizing influence for GoPro amid a falling stock price and layoffs. In January the company scuttled its drone division and CEO Nick Woodman told CNBC that it would consider a sale to or partnership with another company.