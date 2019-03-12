Who didn't fall in love with Goose the cat in Captain Marvel? After the movie premiered on Friday, Carol Danvers' cat, Goose, received an outpouring of love on social media. The feline's popularity even extended into the merch line with keychains, stuffed toys and T-shirts.
In Korea, fans are turning their own furry companions into Marvel heroes in a new photoshop trend. On Sunday, however, the fun went global.
Under a Korean hashtag, which roughly translates to "Captain Marvel My Home Goose," the images are sweeping the internet. Here are a few:
Captain Marvel stands apart as the first Marvel movie with a female lead, but the late Stan Lee included fearsome women in many of his creations. CBS Interactive, which owns CNET, is celebrating the release of Captain Marvel and all of International Women's Month by highlighting the powerful women of Marvel movies and shows.
5G and foldable phones go big at MWC 2019: With international intrigue and a 5G coming-out party, this show doesn’t need the boost of a Samsung event.
Galaxy S10 Plus review: No doubt about it, the Galaxy S10 Plus is going to be one of the best Android phones of 2019.
Discuss: Goose the cat from Captain Marvel inspires adorable meme trend
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.