Goose the cat from Captain Marvel inspires adorable meme trend

Who didn't fall in love with Goose the cat in Captain Marvel? After the movie premiered on Friday, Carol Danvers' cat, Goose, received an outpouring of love on social media. The feline's popularity even extended into the merch line with keychains, stuffed toys and T-shirts.

In Korea, fans are turning their own furry companions into Marvel heroes in a new photoshop trend. On Sunday, however, the fun went global.

Under a Korean hashtag, which roughly translates to "Captain Marvel My Home Goose," the images are sweeping the internet. Here are a few:

Captain Marvel stands apart as the first Marvel movie with a female lead, but the late Stan Lee included fearsome women in many of his creations. CBS Interactive, which owns CNET, is celebrating the release of Captain Marvel and all of International Women's Month by highlighting the powerful women of Marvel movies and shows.

