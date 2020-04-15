CNET también está disponible en español.

Google's Wear OS adds reminder to wash hands to prevent COVID-19

It'll also set a 40-second timer.

Wash your hands, people.

 Amanda Kooser/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Your Google smartwatch will now ping you to wash your hands every three hours to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The new feature is part of a Wear OS update, Android Police reports.

After the alert from the clock app is opened, a 40-second timer will begin, with a reminder to use soap. When the timer is done, the app will inform you that another alert to wash your hands is coming in three hours. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend washing your hands for at least 20 seconds.

You can disable the reminder by holding down on the notification.

