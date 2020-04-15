Google's Wear OS adds reminder to wash hands to prevent COVID-19

Amanda Kooser/CNET

Your Google smartwatch will now ping you to wash your hands every three hours to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The new feature is part of a Wear OS update, Android Police reports.

After the alert from the clock app is opened, a 40-second timer will begin, with a reminder to use soap. When the timer is done, the app will inform you that another alert to wash your hands is coming in three hours. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend washing your hands for at least 20 seconds.

You can disable the reminder by holding down on the notification.