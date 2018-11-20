Google's 'virtual reality footwear' patent wants you to feel like you're really walking

Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti

You know that feeling when you're wearing a virtual reality headset and you want to walk around, but are scared you'll smack into a wall?

Well, Google may one day solve that problem. The company filed a patent application, published last week, detailing "motorized footwear" for "augmented and/or virtual reality." When a person wears the shoes, which essentially look like roller skates, they can move like they're walking, and that motion can be linked to movement in a virtual environment.

As a person walks in the physical world, though, the motors and wheels on the shoes will negate their movement and keep them in a safe zone, preventing them from bumping into any walls, for example.

"This may allow the user to walk, seemingly endlessly in the virtual environment, while remaining within a defined physical space in the physical environment," the patent application reads.

Google's VR shoes aren't a real product yet, and it's not clear if they ever will be, given this is just a patent application. Still, something to keep in mind, ArsTechnica points out, is that the company will have to ensure users don't fall over while wearing the snazzy footwear. Otherwise, this won't be much of an improvement over blindly stumbling around with a pair of VR goggles strapped to your head.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.