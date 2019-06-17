Google's Stadia Controller now available for preorder without Founder's Edition

James Martin/CNET

Google is now letting customers buy additional controllers for its Stadia gaming service without having to purchase Founder's Edition.

Earlier this month at E3, the tech giant announced Stadia Founder's Edition, a limited preorder offer for $129 that includes first access to the gaming service, a limited-edition controller, a Chromecast Ultra streaming device and three months of Stadia Pro, among other things. Now customers can buy a controller separately for $69 from the Google Store.

Still, Google says customers should only buy the Stadia Controller by itself if they already purchased Founder's Edition and want a second controller, or if they have access to the service via a buddy pass, which gives them three months to try Stadia Pro.

The controllers come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB-C port, and a Google Assistant button to trigger the microphone. They also have a Li-Ion battery, headset jack and capture button for access to screenshots and videos.