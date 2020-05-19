Google's smart headphone wire has touch sensing for controls

Google

Google is working on a prototype headphone cord with touch sensing for controls. Twisting, flicking, pinching, grabbing and patting the wire, or sliding your fingers along it, triggers different functions -- tapping for play and pause, for example, double tapping to move to the next track, rolling between the fingers for volume. The braided wire also has fiber optic strands that light up in different colors to let you know what control you've activated, Google revealed last week.

The braided cord is made of three or more material strands woven together, and uses what Alex Olwal, Google Research scientist, calls "a helical sensing matrix (HSM)" that can sense multiple touch controls anywhere on the cord.

"Pinching and rolling the cord activates a set of electrodes and allows us to track relative motion," the blog post said. It senses where you touched the cord, what area, how long you touched it for, any rolling movement and pressure.

A study of the prototype headphone cord with 12 participants showed 94% accuracy of gesture recognition. "Our e-textile's twisting is faster than existing headphone button controls and comparable in speed to a touch surface," Google said it found through the study.