Google's rumored Pixel 3a shows up in new leaks

We expect to see the official fourth generation Google flagship phone in the fall -- probably October. But new photos continue to pop up showing another new Pixel phone that may preempt the Pixel 4, according to rumors.

Leaker Evan Blass has tweeted an image of a phone he says is the Google Pixel 3a. The same photo was also posted on Slashleaks, with the caption "Google Pixel 3a press render leaked." The date shown on the phone is May 7 -- the very day Google's I/O conference is set to kick off.

Google Pixel 3a pic.twitter.com/WFb1bfvlK9 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 24, 2019

That phone, possibly also known as the Pixel 3 Lite, is rumored to include some of the same features as the current Pixel 3 but at a lower price. The Pixel 3 phones on store shelves today have received acclaim for their top-notch cameras and innovative features -- but they're expensive. The Pixel 3 starts at $799, £739 and AU$1,199, and the larger XL model starts at $899, £869 and AU$1,349.

Blass's photo follows a series of earlier leaks about the Pixel 3a/Pixel 3 Lite. In Nov. 2018, a Russian blog called Rozetked posted photos of a device that looked similar to the Pixel 3 but with larger bezels and a headphone jack, which neither the Pixel 3 nor 3 XL have. Adding to the mystery, the phone was pictured with a C-shaped logo on the back.

Google did not respond immediately to CNET's request for comment.