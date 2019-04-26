Google's rumored Pixel 3a dons a purple hue in new leak

AndroidHeadlines

We expect to see the official fourth-generation Google flagship phone in the fall -- probably October. But new photos continue to pop up showing another new Pixel phone that may preempt the Pixel 4, according to rumors.

Leaker Evan Blass on Wednesday tweeted an image of a phone he says is the Google Pixel 3a. The same photo was also posted on Slashleaks, with the caption "Google Pixel 3a press render leaked." Neither Blass nor Slashleaks posted any further details.

The date shown on the phone, however, is May 7 -- the very day Google's I/O conference is set to kick off.

Google Pixel 3a pic.twitter.com/WFb1bfvlK9 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 24, 2019

On Friday, Blass also tweeted an image of the rumored phone in a (very) light purple color. The side button on the purple phone appears to be yellow, while the earlier image of the phone had an orange button.

That phone, possibly also known as the Pixel 3 Lite, is rumored to include some of the same features as the current Pixel 3 but at a lower price. The Pixel 3 phones on store shelves today have received acclaim for their top-notch cameras and innovative features -- but they're expensive. The Pixel 3 starts at $799 (£739, AU$1,199), and the larger XL model starts at $899 (£869, AU$1,349).

Blass's photo follows a series of earlier leaks about the Pixel 3a/Pixel 3 Lite. In November 2018, the Russian blog Rozetked posted photos of a device that looked similar to the Pixel 3 but with larger bezels and a headphone jack, which neither the Pixel 3 nor 3 XL have. Adding to the mystery, the phone was pictured with a C-shaped logo on the back.

Google didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.

Originally published April 24, 8:04 a.m. PT.

Update, April 26: Adds image of rumored Pixel 3a in purple.