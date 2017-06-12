Google's Project Sunroof gives you solar panel peer pressure

Google

"Keeping up with the Joneses" may include adding solar panels to your roof.

Google on Monday showed off a new update to its Project Sunroof initiative that lets you look at the existing solar installations in the US. More importantly, Project Sunroof Data Explorer can show you if your neighbors have already upgraded to solar.

Google says it combined machine learning with Google Maps and Google Earth imagery to determine which houses have solar panels. The company has identified 700,000 installations in the US with solar panels.