Watch: Google's Pokemon of the Year will be revealed today

Google let Pokemaniacs across the world vote for their favorite of all 890 Pokemon earlier this month, and it'll crown the winner in a Thursday livestream (embedded above) celebrating Pokemon Day. That'll kick off at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET /2 p.m. GMT).

The search giant's voting form allowed people to choose one Pokemon from each region in the series once a day between Feb. 5 and Feb. 14. It's highly likely that a beloved classic Pokemon like Charizard will win, but maybe we'll see a Galar region surprise.

Feb. 27 is Pokemon Day, the 23rd anniversary of the release of the original Pokemon games (Red and Green) on Game Boy in Japan. They came to the US a couple years later, with Green being replaced by Blue.

Even if you're not fussed about Google's Pokemon popularity contest, there are other Pokemon celebrations happening. Wild Pikachu and Eevee started wearing party hats in Pokemon Go on Tuesday, and similarly attired Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle started hatching from 7km eggs

The mobile game is also marking the Feb. 27 Netflix launch of Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back -- Evolution by bringing mean-looking clones of Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise to four-star Raid Battles and Armored Mewtwo to five-star raids. And you'll be able to make two Special Trades each day rather than one. All that will last until Monday, March 2.

In 2019, Nintendo celebrated Pokemon Day by unveiling Sword and Shield, the series' eighth generation of games, for the Switch. That game came out in November, it's getting a pair of expansions later this year and its new mythical Pokemon will be revealed Thursday as well.

Mewtwo, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle started appearing in Sword and Shield's multiplayer Max Raid battles on Thursday. You can't catch wildly powerful Mewtwo -- you have to use the recently released Pokemon Home to transfer it from an older game in series -- but get great items for beating it, Pokemon news site Serebii noted.

First published Feb. 26, 5:45 a.m. PT.

Updated 6:25 a.m. PT: Adds more details about Pokemon Day.

Updated Feb. 27, 5:05 a.m. PT: Notes that Mewtwo and the Kanto starters are appearing in Max Raids.