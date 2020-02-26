Google's Pokemon Of The Year will be revealed Thursday

Google let Pokemaniacs the world vote for their favorite of the 890 Pokemon earlier this month, and it'll crown the winner in a Thursday livestream (embedded above) celebrating Pokemon Day. It'll kick off at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET /2 p.m. GMT)

The search giant's voting form let people choose one Pokemon from each region once a day between Feb. 5 and Feb. 14.

Feb. 27 is Pokemon Day, the 23rd anniversary of the release of the original Pokemon games (Red and Green) on Game Boy in Japan. They came to the US more than two years later, with Green being replaced by Blue.