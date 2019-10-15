Google's Pixelbook Go Chromebook starts at $649

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google's next attempt at a premium Chromebook is called the Pixelbook Go, the company revealed during its October 15 Pixel 4 product event in New York.

The new laptop is 13mm thick and weighs 2 pounds (0.91kg). It runs Google's cloud-based ChromeOS, of course, and it comes in black and "not pink" (shown above). Google says that the battery life is rated at about 12 hours.

Pricing starts at $649, and configurations offered include Intel Core m3, i5 and i7 processors, 8GB to 16GB of RAM, and 64GB, 128GB or 256GB SSD drives.

This is a developing story.

