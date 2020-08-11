Google's flagship Pixel 5 probably won't get a 'flagship' processor

Google

After unveiling the the Pixel 4A last week, Google is gearing up to launch its flagship Pixel 5 in the fall. But based on circulating rumours, the Pixel 5 may not get the flagship specifications -- or at least the processor -- that we've grown accustomed to.

The Pixel 5 will feature Qualcomm's midrange Snapdragon 765G processor, according to a new listing on the AI Benchmark website that has been cited by various publications. That's a step up from the Snapdragon 730G inside the Pixel 4A, but it's not as advanced as the Snapdragon 855 chipset in last year's Google Pixel 4 -- or any of the previous Pixel phones that use Qualcomm's high-end 800 series Snapdragon processors.

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 765G (the G stands for gaming) and the Snapdragon 765 in December as a lower cost option for phone-makers that want a single chip that acts not only as the brains of a handset, but also connects to 5G. It uses the company's X52 modem, which promises download speeds of up to 3.7Gbps.

The AI benchmark site listing appears to back up earlier reports by 9to5Google, which all but confirm the Pixel 5 will feature the lower-end processor. If these rumours pan out, Google will join China's Vivo and Oppo along with Nokia phone-maker HMD in using Qualcomm's newer midrange CPU.

In addition to the Snapdragon 765G chipset, the Pixel will get 8GB RAM, according to the website. Both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4A come with 6GB RAM.

Earlier this month, Google confirmed that the Pixel 5 would come with 5G, making it the search giant's first set of phones (along with the Pixel 4A 5G) to get access to the next generation wireless network. The company also revealed to CNET that it will have Sub-6 and mmWave configurations to offer compatibility with carriers, including AT&T and Verizon. Other unconfirmed features include the possibility of the Pixel 5 launching with Android 11 out of the box and, judging by Google's promo image, a black design.

Google could not immediately be reached for comment.