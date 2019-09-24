CNET también está disponible en español.

Google's next laptop is reportedly the 4K Pixelbook Go

The device apparently has a 13.3-inch display and will be unveiled at the Oct. 15 "Made by Google" event.

Google Pixelbook

Google's Pixelbook might soon have a successor.

 James Martin/CNET

Google is expected to reveal its Pixel 4 phones at its Oct. 15 event in New York, but we might also have a hint of its upcoming laptop. The Pixelbook Go -- which the company hinted at back in April -- will have a 13.3-inch, 16:9 screen and be available in 1080p and 4K models, 9to5Google reported.

The higher-end 4K option will have the same "Molecular Display" branding as Google's Pixel Slate tablet, according to the site, which cited anonymous sources. You'll apparently be able to choose between models with Intel Core m3, i5 or i7 processors, GB or 16GB of RAM, and 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Pixelbook Go will have a USB-C port on each side, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 2MP front-facing camera that can capture 1080p at 60fps, 9to5Google noted.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google Pixelbook

