Google's newest app aims to free up space on your Android phone

Enlarge Image Google

Google has released an app called Files Go that wants to help you free up space on your Android phone, the company announced today on its blog. Some of the features of Files Go include personalized suggestions about which files to delete to make more space available and smart filters that automatically organize the files on your phone. You'll also be able to back up files to the cloud and share files offline without using data.

Google said the company has tested Files Go for a month, and the average user has saved 1GB of space.