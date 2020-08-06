Esto también se puede leer en español.

Google's new voice and audio settings give you more control over your privacy

Saved recordings and audio are automatically turned off now, giving you the option to opt-in.

Google Home Mini

Google is resuming human review of voice and audio recordings, but only with your consent.

 Chris Monroe/CNET

Google on Wednesday let people know it's still having humans review voice and audio recordings on devices like Google Home. However, the search giant's email also said it's giving you more control over what's being shared and has automatically turned off the feature for all accounts. 

"Saved audio recordings help improve our audio recognition technologies, so products like Google Assistant can understand language even better in the future," the company said.

If you wish to opt in and allow Google to review your audio recordings, you'll need to visit your Google account to review and enable the audio recordings setting.

Google, along with Apple, Amazon and Microsoft, caught fire last year when people found out that their voice recordings were being shared without their acknowledgment.

