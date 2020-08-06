Google's new voice and audio settings give you more control over your privacy

Chris Monroe/CNET

Google on Wednesday let people know it's still having humans review voice and audio recordings on devices like Google Home. However, the search giant's email also said it's giving you more control over what's being shared and has automatically turned off the feature for all accounts.

"Saved audio recordings help improve our audio recognition technologies, so products like Google Assistant can understand language even better in the future," the company said.

If you wish to opt in and allow Google to review your audio recordings, you'll need to visit your Google account to review and enable the audio recordings setting.

Google, along with Apple, Amazon and Microsoft, caught fire last year when people found out that their voice recordings were being shared without their acknowledgment.

See also: The best smart home devices of 2020: Google and Amazon battle to control your home