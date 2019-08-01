Google's new emergency feature lets you call 911 without speaking

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Google will soon let you send information to 911 operators without speaking. The feature, available in the Phone app on Pixel phones and select Android devices later this year, lets you transfer crucial information to emergency responders via an automated voice service, Google said in a blog post Thursday.

By tapping a Medical, Fire or Police button during an emergency call, you'll be able to send important information, like location and type of assistance needed, to a 911 operator without verbally communicating. You'll also still have the option to speak with an operator if needed.

The addition comes at a time when police stations across America have already rolled out Text-to-911, a program that lets people send texts instead of calls. However, with Google's new feature, participants don't need a data plan to relay their location and type of emergency to responders.

Google

Also, you'll transmit a plus code to the operator in the process, which is a shortcut street address designed to let responders locate you.

The automated voice service "works on device," Google says, "which means the information stays between you and emergency services."

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.