Google's mysterious Android TV device makes an appearance at several major retailers

Google's rumored Android TV dongle may be nearing a release.

After being leaked earlier this year, Google's successor to the Chromecast Ultra has been spotted at a host of retailers for between $50 and $60. 9to5Google saw the device, codenamed "Sabrina," priced at $50 at Home Depot while Android Police saw it set for a Sept. 30 release for $60 at Target. Droid-Life saw a cached Walmart listing that also priced the device at $60.

Expected as a successor to the 4K Chromecast Ultra, the new device is said to run Android TV and will feature a physical remote (codenamed "Abbey" according to XDA Developers) instead of relying solely on "casting" videos, music and apps from a phone, tablet or computer.

If it's priced between $50 and $60, Google's new streaming dongle would be $10 cheaper than the $70 the company currently charges for the Chromecast Ultra. It would also allow Google to better match up to rivals such as Amazon's Fire TV and Roku, each of which sells streaming sticks and boxes that can run apps independent of other devices.

This holiday season could be an opportunity for Google's smart TV ambitions, particularly as new streaming services such as HBO Max and Peacock continue to remain absent on its rivals' respective platforms (Google, however, still lacks Apple TV Plus).

Apple is similarly rumored to be prepping a new version of its Apple TV streaming box, but a report from Bloomberg on Tuesday suggests that its device may not arrive until next year.

Google declined to comment.