Google's iPhone-to-Android AR doodle experiment is now live for you to play with

Scott Stein/CNET

Maybe you didn't catch the news at this year's Google I/O conference, but Google's developed a fascinating tool for enabling multiplayer AR on phones called Cloud Anchors, which syncs positions across devices. It even works across iOS and Android.

The Just A Line app already existed on Android, and is a doodling app in AR. But the app just went live on iOS, too, and is Google's first Android-to-iOS AR experiment.

To work, both phones trying the collaborative doodling need to be near each other, and then can pair in-app to begin doing ARdoodles together.

The app can be found here for Android, or here for iOS.

Download it (I am), try it out. Maybe we'll see a lot more of these to come. See below for Cloud Anchor AR games I tried at Google I/O a few weeks ago.