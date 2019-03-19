CNET también está disponible en español.

Google's Inbox by Gmail app will apparently shut down April 2

You have two more weeks before you'll have to switch over to the normal Gmail app.

Inbox by Gmail, which has a different layout to the normal Gmail app, will be gone in two weeks.

 Jewel Samad / AFP/Getty Images

The Inbox by Gmail app will join Google+ in digital oblivion in two weeks, it seems.

We've known that Google was discontinuing the personalized email app for a few months, but some people got a notification saying it will shut down on April 2 and a link pushing them to the main Gmail app.

"This app will be going away in 15 days," the alert reads. "You can find your favorite inbox features in the Gmail app. Your messages are already waiting for you."

Google often used the Inbox app to test features before adding them to the main Gmail app. But last year's Gmail overhaul saw it incorporate many of Inbox's features.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

