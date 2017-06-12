Google's Gboard smart keyboard gets new bells and whistles

Google

Google's smart keyboard app is getting a little smarter.

Gboard, an app for both Android and iOS, will get new features including the ability to draw your own emoji, as well as auto-complete a phrase, according to TechCrunch. It's part of the Google's broader initiative to use machine learning to make its apps smarter.

The updates don't show up on the Google Play Store page yet, but are supposed to roll out to Android users first.

A spokesman for Google wasn't immediately available to confirm the changes.