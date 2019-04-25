Google's Earth Timelapse brings 35 years of change to your phone

Google

Google wants you to get lost, not literally, exploring Earth. The latest update to Google Earth Timelapse adds mobile support, letting you use your phone or tablet to see how the world has changed from 1984 to 2018. The update also added visual upgrades to make exploring more accessible, said Chris Herwig, Geo Data Engineer at Google Earth Outreach, in a blog post Thursday.

If you enter the coordinates of your home or workplace, Timelapse will how much your location has changed over the last three decades. You can find your coordinates by searching your address in Google Maps.

If you're thinking on a larger scale, you can explore on your own or tap Google Earth's suggestions and view the bushfires in South Australia, glacial retreat in Alaska, rainforest deforestation or construction projects come to completion.

Google Earth Timelapse launched in 2016 after Google updated Maps and Earth. The program was meant to show the planet's truer colors with less distractions.