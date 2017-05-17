Google's Daydream VR is coming to Samsung's Galaxy S8, S8 Plus

James Martin/CNET

Google's Daydream VR compatibility will be available on Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus phones this summer, says Google.

Clay Bavor, the company's virtual reality chief, made the announcement Wednesday during Google I/O, the tech giant's annual three-day conference providing updates on its products and services.

Daydream support will also be on LG phones, possibly the successor to the V20.

Daydream was introduced to much hype at last year's Google I/O to compete against the likes of Facebook's Oculus Rift, Samsung's Gear VR and Sony's PlayStation virtual reality offering. But Daydream was available for only a few phones, including Google's Pixel and the Moto Z.

There will now be at least 11 Daydream compatible devices by year's end, Google said.

