Google's data-gathering app may have also violated Apple's policies

Getty Images

Google, like Facebook, may have violated Apple's policies with an app that collects user data.

The search giant's Screenwise Meter app, launched in 2012, invites users 18 and up to earn gift cards in exchange for allowing Google to monitor and analyze their data. The company sidestepped the App Store and took advantage of a program from Apple designed for companies to internally distribute apps, according to a Wednesday report by TechCrunch.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, Facebook landed in hot water for a similar app that gave users between the ages of 13 and 35 a payment of $20 a month plus referral fees for their phone and web activity. Facebook could access the data after users installed a Facebook Research" VPN app. Apple said in a statement that Facebook's app violated its policies by using its membership in Apple's Enterprise Developer Program "to distribute a data-collecting app to consumers, which is a clear breach of their agreement with Apple." The iPhone maker added that it would revoke enterprise certificates from developers who use that certificate to distribute apps to consumers.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about Google's Screenwise Meter app.