Google's Chromebooks will apparently live on

The future of the Google's Chromebook Pixel seems uncertain. After Google's Senior VP of Hardware, Rick Osterloh was quoted saying that "we have no plans for Google-branded laptops," Osterloh tweeted earlier that Google's own Chromebooks aren't dead yet.

Many Chromebooks are manufactured by third-party companies like Samsung or Acer, but Google designs the Chromebook Pixel in-house, giving it full rein to take advantage of its own Chrome OS software. However, Google has designed only two versions of the Pixel laptop so far, the most recent of which was released 2015. You won't find the two Chromebook Pixels on the Google Store, and Osterloh told TechCrunch that there were no plans to release more stock. When asked if Google would produce more versions of the Chromebook Pixel, Osterloh responded by saying the company had no immediate plans. Some interpreted this information as a sign that the Pixel laptop line was done.

Now it seems like Osterloh was either misquoted or misspoke, which brings up the aforementioned tweet. He says "they will live on" but doesn't elaborate whether that means more Google-made Chromebooks, or some other continuation of the Chromebook Pixel legacy.

In an email to CNET on Wednesday, Osterloh said, "Regarding the future of Google-branded laptops (whether called Pixel or not), I should clarify that we don't have any plans to discuss at this time."

What does this all mean? It may be too early to count out the next generation of Google-built Chromebooks. Perhaps Google just plans to shed the Pixel name, as reported by CNET's own Rich Nieva. Sources told Nieva that Google is still committed to Chrome OS, as seen in recent Chromebook launches like the Samsung Chromebook Pro. In the meantime, Google-branded laptops may still have a future.