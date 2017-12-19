Coalition for Better Ads

In June, Google announced that its Chrome browser would block ads on websites that are not compliant with the Better Ads standards. We now know when this functionality will go live: Feb. 15, 2018.

It won't block all ads, just ones that are deemed aggressive by the Coalition for Better Ads, whose members include Google, Facebook, Procter & Gamble, the Washington Post and groups from the advertising industry.

Better Ads' standards mean no pop-up ads, no ads that prevent web content from being displayed until a timer counts down, no ads that cover large portions of a website and no video ads that automatically play audio. It's worth noting that the native ad-blocking feature on Chrome won't prevent ads from tracking you.

As first reported by VentureBeat, Google revealed in a blog post for developers that native ad-blocking will go live on Chrome starting Feb. 15.