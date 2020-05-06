Google's charitable arm ups coronavirus relief to $100 million

Angela Lang/CNET

Google's charitable arm, Google.org, is pledging another $50 million in grants for COVID-19 relief.

In a blogpost Wednesday, Google.org vice president Jacquelline Fuller said the money follows earlier allotments of $10 million for distance learning, $15 million for health and science, and $25 million for economic relief and recovery, bringing the total to $100 million.

Fuller said the grants are "focused on the areas where our resources and people can have the most impact."

Additionally, Google.org Fellows (a program where Google employees can do up to 6 months of pro bono work to "accelerate the social impact of nonprofits and civic entities,") will give 50,000 hours to projects related to COVID-19.

Outside of Google.org, Google pledged $800 million, (in areas like free advertising for small and medium size businesses and Google Cloud credits for academics and researchers) for coronavirus relief.