James Martin/CNET

Battery drain is often the scourge of many a phone user.

That's why Google has been working on finding a way to keep your smartphone running longer. And it's doing it by using artificial intelligence.

For its new Android P operating system, the tech giant worked with Alphabet's Deepmind on a new feature called "adaptive battery." It uses AI to look at how you use your phone and find ways to stop quick battery drains.

One of the things it does is predict what apps you'll use in the near future and those apps you only check once in awhile. Google puts to sleep apps that aren't used as frequently. The company said that can lead to an average of 30 percent reduction in app wakeups and make the battery life of your phone last longer.

Google is also aiming to save battery life by using a feature it calls "adaptive brightness." This feature controls how bright your phone's screen is based on your habits. If it's day time, Google can turn down your phone screen and save on battery juice.

"We've seen Android become more than just a mobile operating system," said Dave Burke, VP of engineering for Android.

Burke was debuting the new features of Android P at Google's annual I/O conference, which kicked off on Tuesday at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Along with its mobile operating system, the company also talked about what new products and services we can expect over the course of the coming year.

