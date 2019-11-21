Google's Android bug bounty program will now pay out $1.5 million

Angela Lang/CNET

Google has announced an Android bug bounty reward of $1.5 million if you manage to hack its Titan M chip on Pixel devices and also find exploits in the developer preview versions of Android. Until now, the highest payout on Google's Bug Bounty Program was just over $200,000, Google said when announcing the new reward on Thursday.

Google's total payouts over the last 12 months have been around $1.5 million, with an average reward of $3,800 per finding. In 2019, the highest reward was $161,337. Google has been paying out some people who report security holes in the Chrome browser since 2010, upping its Chrome bug bounty to $30,000 in July this year.

The increase in the reward follows private companies increasing payouts for Android bugs to $2.5 million, as reported by CNET sister site ZDNet. This marked the first time iOS exploits were worth less than Android bugs on the private market.