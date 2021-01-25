Google workers set up international union alliance

Richard Nieva/CNET

Google workers took their unionization push to a global level on Monday by setting up an international union alliance. Alpha Global, a name inspired by Google's parent company Alphabet, includes workers from 13 unions in 10 countries, as previously reported by The Verge.

Earlier this month, more than 400 US workers at Google and Alphabet formed a new union -- the Alphabet Workers Union -- saying they want to push the tech giant to live up to its original motto: "Don't be evil." The international coalition echoed that sentiment.

"In a world where inequality is tearing apart, our societies and corporations are hoarding more influence than ever, reclaiming our power through our unions has never been more important," Google software engineer Parul Koul said in a statement. "Companies like Alphabet can have a huge, positive impact on the world if they are willing to listen to -- and negotiate with -- their workers."

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.