Google won't reopen offices until July 2021

James Martin/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Google won't reopen offices for many employees amid the coronavirus pandemic until next summer. CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday told employees that the search giant will extend its work from home option through June 30, 2021, for roles that don't need to be in an office.

The move, earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal, will impact nearly all of the tech giant's roughly 200,000 full-time and contract employees.

Earlier this month, Google delayed the reopening of its US offices after coronavirus cases surged in several states. CEO Sundar Pichai previously said the search giant would start bringing workers back as of July 6, but then said offices will remain closed until at least Sept. 7.

As at many companies, employees at Google have been working from home to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Back in May, Pichai told employees that they'll likely work remotely for the rest of 2020. The Google CEO reportedly made the decision to further push back opening offices last week, in part due to uncertainty around school years.

Now playing: Watch this: New COVID-19 test you take at home

As of Monday, the US has recorded more than 4 million confirmed cases, with over 146,000 deaths. Globally, there are over 16 million confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 database.